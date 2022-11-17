Ram Charan's outdoor workout on New Zealand holiday gives endless fitness goals; WATCH
Ram Charan enjoyed a rigorous workout session during his recent holiday and shared a glimpse of the same on social media.
The actors have to take care of their physique in order to look good on the screen. To maintain their toned bodies, they spend a lot of time sweating it out in the gym. RRR star Ram Charan is also a fitness junkie and proving the same, he took to this Instagram handle and dropped a video of working out in the outdoor gym he created during his visit to New Zealand. He captioned the post, "All set for my upcoming schedule, workout has no vacation!"
It is believed that the Acharya star is prepping for the next schedule of his highly-awaited drama with director S Shankar named RC15 for now. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. Actor SJ Suryah will also be seen playing a crucial role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.
Check out the video below:
The gripping story of RC15 has been penned by Karthik Subbaraju and Tirru is cranking the camera for the film. The songs for the movie are scored by ace composer S Thaman, while the track has been choreographed by Jani Master.
RC16 shelved
Ram Charan's next with Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri has got shelved. The speculations about the project being folded were doing rounds for some time, and recently, Ram Charan's PR confirmed the same with a Tweet that read, "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it vl be lit."
