Ram Charan's outdoor workout on New Zealand holiday gives endless fitness goals; WATCH

The actors have to take care of their physique in order to look good on the screen. To maintain their toned bodies, they spend a lot of time sweating it out in the gym. RRR star Ram Charan is also a fitness junkie and proving the same, he took to this Instagram handle and dropped a video of working out in the outdoor gym he created during his visit to New Zealand. He captioned the post, "All set for my upcoming schedule, workout has no vacation!"

It is believed that the Acharya star is prepping for the next schedule of his highly-awaited drama with director S Shankar named RC15 for now. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. Actor SJ Suryah will also be seen playing a crucial role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.