Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme fulfills 'big brother' duties and this photo with Klin Kaara is proof

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela is being brought up under special care and love. And it's none other than from her little brother, pet dog Rhyme. The star wife treated fans with an adorable photo featuring Klin and Rhyme and it's all about siblings love.

On Rhyme's Instagram handle, Upasana shared a photo of Klin from their newly designed nursery. In the picture, we can see Rhyme standing on a chair and keeping an eye on his newborn sister, Klin Kaara, who was sleeping in her cot. Sharing the picture, the doting parents wrote, "Keeping an eye on my baby sister. Night duty." Upasana also reshared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote 'Big sister', and it's simply adorable.

Ram Charan and Upasana's Klin's nursery

Coming to Klin's nursery, it's specially designed by Ram Charan and Upasana's love for the forest. Upasana chose to have a 'Temple Tree' nursery inspired by Buddhist architecture for her baby girl at her maternal home. The room boasts customised imprints of playful animals from Amrabad Tiger Reserve. All materials used in this nursery are sustainable and wherever possible, organic.

The furniture in the room is all white colored including white sofas, cupboards, side tables, and shelves. They have placed several soft toys of animals in the room as it's a forest-themed nursery. The special room has been designed by architect Pavitra Rajaram.

The new mommy said about her baby's nursery, "We feel deeply for elephants and we see them frolicking in the wall print and feel their joy. The trees depicted are local state trees laden with fruit, the background has Gods in Vaahans showering jasmine flowers representing abundance and blessings. It is this beautiful natural world that we wanted our baby to see.”

Not just this, everything about Klin is special. She also received a special cradle, which was made by survivors of sex trafficking. It represents resilience, hope, and self-respect. RRR singer Kaala Bhairava also created a special and meaningful tune for the little one.

The name of Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara is taken from a sacred Hindu text, Lalita Sahasranama. It signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

