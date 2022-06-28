Ram Charan's pet Rhyme is no less than the star as she enjoys a lavish life with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan; PICS

Ram Charan is a doting dog parent to a dog named. Rhyme, which he bought into his life in September 2021. The actor loves her the most and always makes sure to carry them everywhere with him. From carrying her in his arms while traveling to feeding her with his hands, Rhyme is everywhere and Charan for sure is a great father. In fact, during the promotions of RRR also, Rhyme was featured in every papped.

Well, Rhyme is no less than a celebrity like father Ram Charan. Fan meets, paparazzi clicks and parties with celebs is the new lifestyle of Rhyme. Recently, the furball made sure to catch the attention of the biggest celebs around him. Yes, the furry friend posed in the arms of his mommy and Ram Charan's wife Upasana along with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others.

And going by Upasana's caption with the star-studded pics Rhyme got a lot of love and pampering from the celebs and her happy face says so too. She wrote, "Our darling @alwaysrhyme is getting too much love. Thoroughly enjoyed both evenings." Rhyme got a lot of love and pampering from the celebs and her happy face says so too."

Salman Khan, who was shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, on Sunday, attended the get-together hosted by Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati also joined the superstar.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met Telugu superstar who attended the Nag Ashwin's party, and also met Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela at the latter's home for dinner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting with director Shankar for his next, tentatively called RC15. Starring Kiara Advani in the female lead role, the film will have music by S Thaman.

