Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana hosts a party at home and flaunts her baby bump in a blue dress; PIC

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are going to be parents soon. In just a few months, they will be welcoming their newborn and the couple is celebrating every milestone. After the babymoon and the baby shower, the star wife hosted a party to celebrate with her friends and close ones. She wore a blue dress and her pregnancy happiness is clearly visible.

Upasana Konidela hosted a party at her house in Hyderabad to celebrate her pregnancy and the arrival of the baby. The star wife dressed up in blue and looked beautiful. She is also seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with designer Shilpa Reddy and friends. The party was also attended by Ram Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan.

Designer and close friend of Upasana, Shilpa Reddy also gave a glimpse of the party on her Instagram story. Like a baby shower, the theme of this party was also all white and looked fairytale-type. White decor, white flowers, and white lights.

Take a look at Upasana's pic from the party here:



The parents-to-be soon recently had a baby shower function with their close ones in Dubai. Upasana shared a glimpse of their baby shower and it was all about love, celebrations, and family. Prior to this, in February they also enjoyed a babymoon in the US. According to reports, Upasana is currently in the 7th month of pregnancy and will be delivering her firstborn in India at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Upasana spoke about how it is always a misconception that pregnancy and mothering cannot co-exist with a career. She said, "I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me. So I can still fit into my clothes and I'm not wearing that many maternity clothes and fitting into my regular clothes...I feel great about that. It's been a great journey."

