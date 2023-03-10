Ram Charan's RC15 first look and title to unveil on his birthday; Confirms producer

Ram Charan's next RC15 with filmmaker Shankar is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. As fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for updates of the film, producer Dil Raju shared a major update leaving fans super excited.

The producer of RC15, Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the film under Sri Venkateshwara Productions, confirmed that the title and first look will be revealed on Ram Charan's birthday, in a recent interview. On March 28, the RRR star will be celebrating his birthday. The producer said that the production work to release the big update are currently going on and will be a feast for the fans.

About RC15

If the reports are to be believed, the RRR actor will play the role of an IAS officer in the film, and he has even opted for a fresh look for his next.

Bankrolled by famous producers Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by Renowned composer S Thaman.

Ram Charan's promotional spree in US for RRR's Oscars

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting SS Rajamouli's RRR ahead of Oscars. The actor is attending promotional interviews and catching headlines speaking about the film, Naatu Naatu song, personal life, Oscars nominations and more. From being called Brad Pitt of India to attending a soiree party hosted by JJ Abrams, the RRR star's craze is reaching heights in Hollywood. In fact, he recently also confirmed a Hollywood movie. The actor said that he is going to make an official announcement soon as well.

The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song will also be performed live on the stage on the awards night. The entire team of RRR are expected to attend the biggest awards of cinema.

