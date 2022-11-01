Ram Charan's RC16 shelved, Puneeth Rajkumar awarded 'Karnataka Ratna' and more: South Newswrap, November 1

Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major buzz of the day....

The South film industry keeps making headlines for numerous reasons every day. Today, November 1 also turned out to be yet another exciting day in the world of South cinema with the Karnataka government including a lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar in the school curriculum, Rajinikanth teaming up with his daughter Aishwaryaa for his next project, Ram Charan starrer RC16 being shelved, and Puneeth Rajkumar receiving the Karnataka Ratna award, a look happened today

A lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar's life in schools

Keeping the memory of the later Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar alive, the Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai announced that a lesson on the life of the late Sandalwood actor will be included in the school curriculum. He said, "We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing."

In addition to this, the Karnataka Government also presented Puneeth Rajkumar with the 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously today in Bengaluru. Superstar Rajinikanth and RRR actor Jr NTR were present at the ceremony as chief guests.

Before this, Puneeth Rajkumar was honored with a posthumous doctorate by the University of Mysore.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth teams up with daughter

As we informed you earlier, Rajinikanth will soon work with his elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on his 170th project. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the superstar will be seen in a role that is extremely important to the film.A Source close to the development revealed, “After making a successful debut as a director with 3 in 2012 and Vai Raja Vai in 2015, Aishwarya has been toying with multiple ideas for her third directorial. Through the pandemic, she thought of an idea for her father, Rajinikanth. On sharing the thought, the superstar was supremely excited to work under the direction of Aishwarya.” The sources further informed that the filmmaker presented the screenplay to Rajinikanth, who was reportedly impressed with the plot. For those who do not know, Thalaivar 170 also marks Rajinikanth's reunion with the LYCA production banner after the film 2.0.

Rajinikanth and Jr NTR lands in Bengaluru

Late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna at Rajyotsava Awards today at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Superstar Rajinikanth and Jr NTR were the chief guests for the ceremony, along with Infosys Foundation Chairperson, Sudha Murthy. A video of the Darbar star arriving at Bengaluru HAL airport and being welcomed by Minister Sudhakar and other officials surfaced on social media. Thalaiva was his charming best in a black tracksuit and spectacles. He greeted everyone with a namaste.

On the other hand, Jr NTR also reached Bengaluru in another classic white shirt, and black pants look. Many who's who from the industry are remembering Puneeth Rajkumar today as he receives the honor.

Dhananjaya Tweeted a picture of the Power Star along with the caption, "Karnataka Gem" and a heart emoji. Many other such Tweets surfaced on the micro-blogging site.