Ram Charan's RC16 first poster releases on his birthday; Director Buchi Babu Sana calls him 'heart of gold'

Ram Charan's birthday has been a celebration for fans with back-to-back updates from his upcoming films. After Shankar's Game Changer, the first poster from his next RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana has been released. The filmmaker shared the poster to wish the star on his birthday.

The director of RC16, Buchi Babu Sana took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film to wish Ram Charan his birthday. The poster showcased a beautiful sketch of Charan with a dark background. The director wrote, "The Man with a Golden heart. Happiest birthday to you dearest (Mega power star/ Global star)

@alwaysramcharan sir. Keep shining and inspiring others with your work and kindness sir."

About RC16

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Touted to be a sports drama, the yet-to-be-titled film will be a pan-India film as it will be made in multiple languages.

On Sunday, a special event organised for Ram Charan's fans at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium in Hyderabad and director Buchi Babu also attended. Speaking at Ram Charan's birthday celebration event in Hyderabad, director Buchi Babu Sana said, "I will show my love for Ram Charan through the film and you will see it."

Game Changer's updates

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming film RC15 with director Shankar have been announced. The film is titled Game Changer and the first look shows the actor as stylish and rugged.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, actor SJ Suryah will also play a significant role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in secondary roles. The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju and music is composed by S Thaman.

