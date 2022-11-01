Ram Charan's RC16 with Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved? Here's what his team has to say

Ram Charan's PR took to Twitter and announced that RC16 is shelved. He wrote, "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit."

Ram Charan had announced his upcoming film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. Speculations were rife that their upcoming film, tentatively titled RC 16, has been shelved. Now his team, Ram Charan's PR has confirmed that the film is shelved. Yes, Ram Charan's next with Gowtam is not happening as previously announced.

In April, when such rumours rose, Ram Charan shot down the rumours in a media interaction and confirmed that RC16 is very much on. Gowtam is working on an action-oriented commercial drama. There have been rumors that he is penning a sports drama, but that isn't true. We are working on an action film. I have given him a free hand. I am excited about collaborating with a talented filmmaker like Gowtam," Charan said.

Rashmika Mandanna was the front runner for the female lead position for the film. The film was being bankrolled by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. However, now it has been confirmed that RC16 has been shelved for unknown reasons. It also said that Ram Charan will be soon announcing his next.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC 15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the tentatively called RC15 film has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. The actor recently flew to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh for the next leg of RC15. The shooting of this untitled drama is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

The actor is also basking in the grand success of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR with Jr NTR, which has broken records in India and Japan as well. The film has also sent nominations to the Oscars 2023 under various categories including Best Actor.