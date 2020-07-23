  1. Home
Ram Charan's role in the upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi to be cut short by Koratala Siva?

The previous news reports stated that Ram Charan will have a role in the Chiranjeevi starrer. But, now the latest news update states that south director Koratala Siva had to reduce the duration of the actor's part in the film.
Ram Charan's role in the upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi to be cut short by Koratala Siva?
The latest news update about the south actor cum producer Ram Charan states that the actor's role in the upcoming film Acharya has been reduced by the film's director Koratala Siva. The previous news reports stated that Ram Charan will have a role in the Chiranjeevi starrer. But, now the latest news update states that south director Koratala Siva had to reduce the duration of the actor's part in the film. Now, as per the media reports, Ram Charan will only have a guest appearance in the Koratala Siva directorial. The film will have Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The news reports about Acharya states that the lead actor Chiranjeevi will have a double role in the Koratala Siva film. The southern actor cum producer Ram Charan will be seen next as the lead actor in the upcoming film, RRR by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film RRR will also feature southern star Jr NTR in the lead. The news reports state that the highly anticipated film RRR will be a period drama.

The leading actors of the SS Rajamouli directorial will be essaying the roles of two fiercely brave freedom fighters. The makers of RRR had previously announced that the film will hit the big screen on January 8, 2021. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to shut down the filming of the upcoming period drama. Fans are eagerly waiting for RRR to hit the big screen.

Credits :tollywood.net

