Ram Charan's RRR helps him receive love in the West; Hollywood writer wishes to 'write a movie' for him

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR is this year's one of the biggest visual masterpieces. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus had a massive global reach, which also helped lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer, Aaron Stewart Ahn expressed his wish to write a movie for a Rangasthalam actor.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."



Check out the Tweet below:

On a related note, RRR was nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and finished as runner-up in the Best Picture category. RRR, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had a worldwide reach and was highly appreciated.

This SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama has completed its run at the box office with a closing business of Rs. 902 crores in India and Rs. 1111 crores worldwide.

