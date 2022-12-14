Ram Charan's Rs 2 Crore ultra expensive limited edition watch proves his love for luxurious stuff

RRR star Ram Charan is known for his fashion quotient which is all things classic and comfy. While his style statement is always the talk of the town, RC equally turns heads for his love for expensive and luxurious things. Not many are aware of the fact that Ram Charan is not only a die-hard lover of fancy and expensive shoes but also wristwatches. The Pan-India star has some of the world's most stunning and expensive watch collections.

Earlier today, Ram Charan shared a throwback photo with Rana Daggubati wishing him on his 38th birthday. Childhood buddies, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan's friendship and inseparable bonding is winning hearts yet again but what managed to steal our attention is Rs 2 crore watch worn by the RRR star.