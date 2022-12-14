Ram Charan's Rs 2 Crore ultra expensive limited edition watch proves his love for luxurious stuff
It is a known fact that Ram Charan believes in living an extravagant luxurious life and owns some expensive things
RRR star Ram Charan is known for his fashion quotient which is all things classic and comfy. While his style statement is always the talk of the town, RC equally turns heads for his love for expensive and luxurious things. Not many are aware of the fact that Ram Charan is not only a die-hard lover of fancy and expensive shoes but also wristwatches. The Pan-India star has some of the world's most stunning and expensive watch collections.
Earlier today, Ram Charan shared a throwback photo with Rana Daggubati wishing him on his 38th birthday. Childhood buddies, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan's friendship and inseparable bonding is winning hearts yet again but what managed to steal our attention is Rs 2 crore watch worn by the RRR star.
One can see, RC is wearing Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch having sapphire crystal. The USP of this elite timepiece is its manual winding and water resistance. The price of the watch is close to Rs 3 crore.
Ram Charan rules millions of hearts across the globe with his powerful onscreen presence in larger-than-life films. It is a known fact that he believes in living an extravagant luxurious life and owns some expensive things when it comes to outfits and accessories.
Ram Charan's limited edition Richard Mille watch
Recently, he was seen wearing Nike Limited Edition Grateful Dead SB Dunk Low sneakers' worth Rs 1,59,742.
On the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. Sharing the news on social media, megastar Chiranjeevi's post read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana and Anil Kamineni."
