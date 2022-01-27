Ram Charan's speech at Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi event wins hearts; Calls it a meaningful film

National Award Winning Actress Keerthy Suresh's sports drama Good Luck Sakhi is releasing cinemas on January 28th. Megastar Chiranjeevi was supposed to be the Chief Guest for the film's Pre-release event, but since he has tested positive for COVID-19, son Ram Charan graced the event yesterday in Hyderabad. Looking handsome in a black kurta and white pants, Ram Charan managed to steal the show with his heartfelt speech for Keerthy Suresh and team. He said, "I did not come here as a guest. I came as a messenger of my father. I have come to convey his blessings. It is not easy for young producers like Shravya and Sudhir to reach this level. A Young Technical Team has worked on the film. Nagesh is the winner of the National Award. I saw Nagesh's movie in my college days. Movies like Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues are superb films. This is not a small film. I think it's a very meaningful movie."

He further added, "There is no difference between men and women in the film industry. Everyone is equal here. Aadhi Pinnisetty acted as my brother in Rangasthalam. Keerthy Suresh has received a national award for Mahanati. Stories like this have to be told. Hopefully, the solo release on the 28th of this month will help big time. Keerthy fans, as well as our fans, should watch the movie and make it a success."

Ram Charan at Good Luck Sakhi event:

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh shared her experience of shooting for Good Luck Sakhi, which she had signed right after her film Mahanati. " The look in this movie is very natural. I mouthed dialogues with sync sound for the first time. Thanks to everyone who worked on this movie. I did more movies with Jagapathi Babu. He is now a good friend. Aadhi Pinisetty will be remembered as Goal Raju after this film. I am eagerly waiting for Ram Charan's RRR. Along with me, all my friends love Naatu Naatu song. It is my dream to dance with you (Charan). Special thanks to Chiranjeevi garu," said Keerthy at the pre-release of her film.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma, Good Luck Sakhi also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathu Babu in important roles.