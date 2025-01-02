Ram Charan’s surprise call to Rebel star Prabhas amid Game Changer promotions is all about an ultimate bro code

Ram Charan has strived to maintain a cordial equation with most of his colleagues in the industry. The actor who would be soon featuring in an episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, will also be making a special call to none other than Prabhas, engaging in some fun conversations.

In a few leaked glimpses from the shooting of the episode, Ram Charan and the host Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen having some fun conversations, as they dialled up Prabhas.

The Rebel star too could be heard taking part in the banter, while RC seemed to have a candid chat with him. This iconic moment on-stage was lauded with tons of applause from the audiences in no time.

Check out the glimpse here:

Speaking about the equation between Prabhas and Ram Charan, whilst the duo have never really worked together on a project, they have strived to maintain cordial relations over the years, sans any ill-will.

Moreover, despite them being often pitted against one another, considering them being superstars of the same era, nothing has ever disturbed their bonding whatsoever.

For instance, in an older interview with DNA, the Kalki 2898 AD actor was asked about his opinion on sharing competition with actors like Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

To this, he mentioned that while competition and rivalry is a part of most businesses, however, what should be more in focus is that one should not take part in it in person.

He further acknowledged that with the vast number of film productions from across the country, it is more important to make Indian films broadly than separating films with regional boundaries.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next release Game Changer. This will be followed up by his next cinematic venture with Buchi Babu Sana’s RC16.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has quite a few films on the pipeline, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Salaar 2 and Kannappa.

