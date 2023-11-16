Ram Charan's THIS family member is the most pampered; enjoys private jets and lavish clothes

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most famous couples in the Telugu film industry. The couple never misses a chance to give fans a glimpse into their lives. But another member of their family is just as popular on social media - their pet dog, Rhyme Konidela.

Rhyme Konidela is a French Barbet and often accompanies the RRR actor and his wife during their social outings, or even vacations. In fact, Rhyme has her own Instagram account where pictures from her adventures are shared. The account has garnered almost 73k followers as well.

Rhyme Konidela’s lavish lifestyle

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have often referred to Rhyme as their baby, and never miss a chance to pamper her as well. Pictures of the French Barbet in cute little frocks, or sporting colorful and stylish bibs have often been shared on social media. Needless to say, Rhyme looks absolutely adorable in the pictures too!

Check out the pictures below:

And, clothing is not where Rhyme's pampering ends. Rhyme often accompanies her mom and dad during their trips and vacations, and vividly enjoys the wind gushing past her face during car drives. In fact, she recently took her first-ever international trip, in a private jet with her family, and a cute little vlog of her journey was also shared on Instagram.

Check out the video below:

But Rhyme’s life is not all fun and games. She is also responsible for taking care of her baby sister, Klin Kaara, especially at night. And, Rhyme takes the duty seriously and doesn’t let baby Klin Kaara out of her sight even for a second.

Rhyme Konidela diligently takes care of Klin Kaara

Rhyme Konidela might be the most pampered member of Ram Charan’s family, but it would be wrong to say that she does not deserve every bit of the love she is getting.

