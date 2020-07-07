Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas will be backed by Pawan Kalyan?

Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly narrated a film's story idea to the actor, who has liked the narration. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the film could announce the film in the coming days.

The latest news update about the south flick with Ram Charan in the lead and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas states that Pawan Kalyan could be producing the film. Previously, it was reported that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director has met up with the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor. Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly narrated a film's story idea to the actor, who has liked the narration. Now, all eyes are on the project. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the film could announce the film in the coming days.

The film will reportedly will be backed by the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan. On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen as the lead actor in the SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR. The film will also feature, south star Jr NTR in the lead. The southern film RRR is expected to be a period drama. News reports suggest that the film will feature the lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as fierce freedom fighters. The characters essayed by the lead star in RRR will reportedly be called Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The muchawaited film, RRR will also star Bollywood actors, and in key roles.

The latest news update about the SS Rajamouli directorial states that the film's team has been scouting for locations to resume the shoot. The team of the highly anticipated film RRR has not yet announced officially that they will be restarting the film's shoot soon.

