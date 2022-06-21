Ram Charan's whopping Rs 2 Lakh denim jacket is not an ORDINARY jacket; Details Inside

Ram Charan recently went on a holiday to Italy with his wife Upasana. The couple was clicked at Hyderabad airport as they were heading for their 10th wedding anniversary vacation with close friends and family members. However, what caught our attention was Ram Charan's funky denim jacket.

Custom-made by Dust of Gods and styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the RRR actor's denim jacket is personalised. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned the Jacket highlighting 'Raw 27' has a special and personal connection to Ram Charan's life and the actor is set to make an announcement about the same soon. Spray-painted and hand-written artwork are the highlights of the denim jacket. The personalised jacket costs USD 2,500, which is around Rs 195,000.

RC teamed his funky jacket with a basic tee, cargo pants and high-end brand shoes. He completed his airport look with messy hair and sunglasses.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, The dashing star who has tasted the astounding success of Je NTR co-starrer RRR will seen director Shankar's upcoming film tentatively called RC15. Starring Kiara Advani in the female lead role, the film will have music by S Thaman.

