Ram Charan’s wife and mom-to-be Upasana beautifully embraces pregnancy and it’s noteworthy; SEE PHOTOS

Ram Charan’s entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is known to don many hats. She lives a life far away from the ordinary and maintains an active presence on social media to share glimpses of her daily life with her fans. From eating at fancy restaurants to attending glamorous events with her husband Ram Charan by her side, she always stands out. The couple who has been married for a decade now is all set to welcome their first child into their lives. The joy and excitement can be seen in her social media photos as she is glowing naturally. Today, she shared a few snaps with her pup, Rhyme that caught the attention of the netizens.

In the photos shared on the Instagram handle of the puppy, Rhyme, Upasana can be seen posing with the puppy resting in her lap. With a caption, “Pure love”, the photos have received immense love from netizens who even complimented Upasana on her motherly affection. In one of the photos, Upasana can be seen looking at the puppy while in the other she looks at the camera. Upasana looks relaxed in a loose-fitted top and trousers. The lovely mom-to-be glows naturally with minimal makeup on. Her earrings and a bracelet in hand completed the look.

Take a look at the photos here:

Fans commented on the post showing their love for Upasana and the pup. One comment reads, “this is how you are taking care of the puppies, if you know how you will take care of your unborn child tomorrow, you will feel very proud”, while another reads, “Awwwwwww, so cute mom love."

About Upasana

Upasana is an entrepreneur from the Apollo Hospitals family. She is known as a social worker, philanthropist, and sustainability activist and has many achievements to her credit. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Foundation, and also the founder and managing director of URLife. She has a strong relationship with Ram Charan and the pair is one of the most loved couples in the South film industry.



