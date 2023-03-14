Ram Charan's wife and mom-to-be Upasana wore an ivory silk saree made of recycled fabric at Oscars 2023

Ram Charan, one of the best-dressed men at Oscars 2023, sported a classic look in Shantanu & Nikhil outfit. He wore a three-piece Indian outfit customised with chakra buttons and medallion-inspired brooches. He teamed his drape kurta with a gender-fluid twist and straight pants for the big night yesterday in LA. Ram Charan's wife and mom-to-be Upasana also made a regal appearance at the Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing a saree that is inspired by Indian heritage and culture.

Making no exception at the 95th Academy Awards 2023, Upasana's look was all about elegance and vibrance in a customized ivory silk saree. The silk saree was made using hand-woven silk created from recycled scraps. Yes, you read that right! Designed by Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy, Upasana's look was made of recycled fabric.

Talking about her statement jewellery, the exquisite Lilium piece worn by Upasana belonged to a series of life-size flowers designed by Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Bina Goenka. It is made using gemstones of pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies that cannot be recreated. While it is indeed a statement-making look, Upasana pulled it off with confidence. Not everyone's cup of tea!

On RRR's historic win at the Oscars, Upasana Kamineni Konidela expressed her happiness saying "We are immensely proud to represent India in this glorious win at the Oscars. It has been a long time coming and is a testament to all the hard work that the RRR team has put in, as well as a tribute to Indian talent worldwide. Here's for you India!"

