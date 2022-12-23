Ram Charan's wife and mommy-to-be Upasana sports high-end brand dresses worth a whopping Rs 2 Lac each

RRR star Ram Charan loves wearing exquisite fashion pieces. His love for fashion and all things expensive is quite evident. His better half and mommy-to-be Upasana Konidela equally likes to live a fabulous life. From wearing high-end brands to going on luxurious holidays, the power couple has always managed to steal the attention for their expensive taste. A business-headed woman, Upasana, was recently seen sporting a red cotton jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146. The star wife made a statement in this simple yet classic sporty dress at a friend's pre-wedding party in Thailand. Basic makeup, sunglasses and a white bag completed her look.



Talking more about the photo, Ram Charan equally managed to grab the attention in Rs 2 Lac Zebra print shirt that proves that he’s game for anything when it comes to fashion. He is killing it yet again in this quirky yet so stylish look.



Well, this is no news that Upasana owns some high-end designer stuff that are worth whopping lakhs. Recently, for an annual Christmas party at home, which was attended by the entire mega family cousins including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Upasana opted for a knit shirtdress printed in an updated basketweave pattern by Torch Bury brand. Featuring soft pleats, this classic and comfy dress is worth a whopping Rs 1,17,809. One can layer under the season's sweaters and coats and team it with ankle boot heels.



Upasana is an independent woman in her own right and she believes in boasting of her own high income with everything expensive without flaunting even a bit. To recall, last year during Christmas, Upasana Konidela wore the most exquisite Dolce & Gabbana dress priced at Rs 2.5 Lakh. She teamed the striped silk midi dress with a self-tie bow.

