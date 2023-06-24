Ram Charan's wife and new mommy Upasana wears Rs 65,911 dress for her first appearance with baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the baby girl on June 20. Yesterday, the new mommy and her daughter got discharged from the hospital and made their first public appearance. As soon as Ram Charan and Upasana walked out of the hospital gate with their princess, they received a grand welcome with a flower shower. The new parents posed with their baby girl for the paparazzi and their pics took the internet by fire. The new mommy wore a simple white maxi dress and looked beautiful as always. But do you know how much it costs? The whopping price will shock you.

Upasana Konidela wore a white floral maxi dress from the shelves of Forte Forte and it is worth a whopping amount of more than 65k. Yes, the simple dress is worth Rs 65, 911. It featured a V-neckline and ruffle sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, a bracelet, dewy makeup, and a half-tied hairdo.

The star wife wore this expensive dress right after delivery as she got discharged from the hospital. She, along with her husband, Ram Charan, and their baby girl, were clicked together as they headed to their home. Time and again, Upasana, the entrepreneur has proved she loves all things expensive. Even her most simple looks are worth lakhs. She is one of the most popular and fashionable star wife in Tollywood.

Check out Upasana's photos with Ram Charan and daughter here:

Mega princess arrives

Ram Charan, Upasana, and their little baby are living at Chiranjeevi's house currently. Speaking at the press meet, the RRR actor revealed about the baby's naming ceremony and said he and Upasana decided on a name and will announce it very soon. Ram Charan was asked if the baby girl looks like him or Upasana, and the RRR star was quick to reply, "like me," with a big laugh.

Chiranjeevi spoke about his granddaughter, whom he is fondly calling 'little mega princess' and said, "Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing. Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy(Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day."





