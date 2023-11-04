Ram Charan’s wife Upasana and Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha party hard, create memories at Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi’s Italy wedding: PICS

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and their little daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, attended the wedding of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023.

The intimate ceremony was also graced by close friends and family, including Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Nithiin and his wife Shalini and the mega brother’s duo Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej were seen attending the wedding. Upasana Konidela was seen sharing some inside pictures of the intimate wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi on her Instagram. Let’s take a look at the pictures.

Upasana Konidela shares some beautiful portraits from Varun and Lavanya’s Italy wedding

Upasana took to Instagram on November 4, 2023, to share a series of photos from the wedding festivities, with the caption, "La mia bella famiglia Most fun times, best memories. Congratulations & Thank u Varun & Lavanya for this awesome experience. Welcome to the family @itsmelavanya. We LaV u @varunkonidela7 #varunlav."

Check out the post shared by Upasana Konidela

Upasana and Ram Charan pose with the newlyweds, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The photo also features Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha Vani, his daughter Sreeja Konidela, Naga Babu and his wife Padmini, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, and Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. The entire family is dressed up in traditional attire and has bright, radiant smiles on their faces.

A photo from the cocktail event of Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding festivities has also surfaced. Ram Charan looks dapper in a white suit, while Upasana looks stunning in a black gown paired with a ruby set. The photo also has Ram Charan's mother Surekha and his cousin Sai Dharam Tej, who is also looking stylish in his suit and tie. The wedding couple, Lavanya and Varun, are seen donning white attire and looking stunning.

Upasana, Allu Sneha, and Lavanya Tripathi are seen in glitter outfits at the after-party. In the pic, Sneha and Upasana kiss the bride Lavanya on each side of the cheek.

Upasana, Allu Sneha Reddy, and Sushmita Konidela's husband are seen accompanied by other family members. Upasana is seen in an aqua-green gown with statement jewelry, and Allu Sneha is seen in a red and gold gown with statement jewelry. In this photo, everyone is seen having a hearty laugh together during the wedding celebrations.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan to host a grand reception in Hyderabad and Dehradun

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan to host a spectacular wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues once they return to Hyderabad following their destination wedding. The grand reception is expected to take place on November 5, 2023. The groom will be wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride will be dressed in an electric blue gown.

Advertisement

According to the Hyderabad Times, Lavanya is thrilled to host her second reception in Dehradun, her childhood home.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed with flowers at Hyderabad airport post dreamy Italy wedding