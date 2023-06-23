First Photos of Ram Charan-Upasana’s baby girl: RRR star seen carrying newborn in arms after wife’s discharge

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the baby girl after 11 years of marriage on June 20. The star wife got admitted to Apollo Hospital on June 19, during the evening, and delivered the baby at midnight. Now, after four days, the new mommy and her daughter has been discharged from the hospital and addressed the media.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana held their baby in their arms as they walked out of the hospital. They covered the baby's face. The couple were accompanied by the actor's mother Surekha as they headed to Chiranjeevi's home. Ram Charan also addressed the media and spoke about his baby's health and wife Upasana as well.

The preparations to welcome the baby girl started on Saturday itself. The parents first bought a handcraft cradle for their newborn, which is made by survivors of Human trafficking. RRR singer Kaala Bhairava also created a special and meaningful tune for Ram Charan's little one.

Check out Ram Charan-Upasana’s baby girl's photos here:

Celebrations on the arrival of Mega Princess

As soon as the official announcement of Mega Princess' arrival was made, the hospital was filled with celebrations. The Mega family including grandparents, Chiranjeevi and his wife, Allu Aravind and his wife, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Charan's sisters Sushmitha, Sreeja, Niharika Konidela and many others visited the hospital. Fans gathered in huge numbers with crackers, dhol, and also distributed freebies.

Ram Charan and Upasana have moved back into Chiranjeevi's house in Jubilee as they want their daughter to grow under the warmth of her grandparents. The megastar gave a grand welcome to his grandfather, 'little mega princess' and said he is proud and happy with her arrival. He wrote on Twitter, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Chiranjeevi also revealed details about the baby and said, "The baby was born at 1:49 am. Happy to have a baby on our favourite Tuesday. It is said that she was born in an auspicious time and the baby’s horoscope is also amazing."

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter photo leaked

Meanwhile, a photo of a newborn from the hospital that claimed she is a mega princess went viral on social media. However, the actor's manager clarified and made it clear that the baby in the viral photo is not Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter.



