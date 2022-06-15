Ram Charan's wife Upasana and Mahesh Babu's better half Namrata Shirodkar's EXPENSIVE fashion pieces

Celebrities are known for glamour and style. Be it at the airport or attending an event, they leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Not just celebs but their wives are equally in the limelight. Among many are Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan's better half Upasana.

Though they maintain low-key and keep themselves away from the media glare, Upasana and Namrata have always managed to steal the attention by keeping their social media game on point. Well, these star wives own some high-end designer stuff worth jaw-dropping prices but the best part is, they do not flaunt or boast about it even a bit.

Recently, on their wedding anniversary, Ram Charan's wife Upasana opted for an emerald green silk ankle-length shirt dress from Prada featuring piped-trim detailing, a notched collar, and two front pockets. The outfit is worth a whopping Rs 2,23,049.

While her other white Zimmermann dress from her recent Italy trip with Ram Charan has equally caught the attention of many and it costs a bomb. It is approx Rs. 1,13,000.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are also holidaying in Italy and their beautiful photos have taken over the social media. As we all know, Namrata likes to keep everything simple and casual but even her simplest clothes are super expensive. However, she pulls them off without flaunting even a bit.

The former actress recently teamed her basic attire with a Louis Vuitton pink stole worth Rs 40,000.

Take a look:

Also Read| The Famous Star Wife: Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela's love for all things expensive