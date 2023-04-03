Ram Charan's wife Upasana dons a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh white lace dress for baby shower in Dubai

Ram Charan's wife Upasana always manages to steal the limelight with her fashion sense. She has a closet full of high-end expensive designer outfits and accessories that are pure fashion goals. Be it at the airport or attending an event, she leaves no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Recently, the mommy-to-be celebrated a baby shower in Dubai and wore a white lace maxi that is worth a whopping amount.

Upasana flaunted her baby bump during the baby shower in Dubai and dazzled in a white lace maxi dress by Zimmermann. The Laurel broderie angalaise midi dress by the Australian brand Zimmermann is worth Rs 1,55,568. Keeping her wavy tresses open, the mom-to-be rounded off the look with tinted shades and flats. With no accessories, she made her expensive dress stand out in a sophisticated look.

Upasana celebrated her baby shower with her close girlfriends in Dubai. She shared a few glimpses on Instagram and they went viral. In March, Ram Charan and Upasana also enjoyed their babymoon in the US.

Upasana Konidela about her pregnancy

After 10 years of marriage, the couple is pregnant and super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. Recently, the mom-to-be Upasana Konidela opened up about embracing parenthood with her husband, Ram Charan. Speaking about her late pregnancy, she said, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Upasana is currently in her 7th month of pregnancy phase. There were speculations that Upasana and Charan will welcome their newborn in the US. However, she clarified that the delivery will take place in India itself. The delivery of Upasana will take place at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

