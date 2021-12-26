Ram Charan's wife Upasana dons the MOST exquisite Dolce & Gabbana dress priced at Rs 2.5 Lakh for Christmas

Celebrities are known for spending a screaming amount on their clothes, watches, shoes and holidays. They are known for their expensive taste. Ram Charan's wife Upasana is one among many. Though she loves keeping everything low-key and simple, the price tags attached to her outfits will leave you stunned. For Christmas 2021, Upasana opted for a striped silk midi dress with a self-tie bow from Dolce & Gabbana and it costs a bomb.

One can see in the photos, the star wife is looking pretty in a full-sleeve red and white dress that she teamed with white heels. On the other hand, RC looked dapper in a kurta shirt teamed with denim jeans.

Take a look at the photos below:

The Christmas party was also attended by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and other mega family members.

For the unversed, Upasana is an entrepreneur and is also known for creating socialistic sustainable businesses. Well, star wives are equally ruling social media. Be it their fashion choices or holidays, everything they own and spend on comes with an outrageous price tag.