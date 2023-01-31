Ram Charan's wife Upasana embraces the beauty of pregnancy in style

Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife Upasana's maternity style screams vibrant, chirpy, and 'to the roots' – very much like her own personality. Upasana chose vibrant hues and went the traditional way to kick off her maternity style and we are loving it. The new mum-to-be gives us major styling inspiration in ethnic looks. For the Golden Globes red carpet, Upasana wore a traditional bandhani saree. Instead of wearing a gown, she wore an outfit culturally associated with the West-Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Taking an unconventional route by opting for silhouettes that she is comfortable in, Upasana Kamineni managed to steal everyone's attention in six-yard. The star wife completed the look with hair half tied up, minimal makeup, and a bindi. She is giving us the inspiration to bookmark her maternity styling like a pro!