Ram Charan's wife Upasana embraces the beauty of pregnancy in style
Here's a look at Ram Charan's wife Upasana's latest style which is easy and fuss-free.
Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife Upasana's maternity style screams vibrant, chirpy, and 'to the roots' – very much like her own personality. Upasana chose vibrant hues and went the traditional way to kick off her maternity style and we are loving it. The new mum-to-be gives us major styling inspiration in ethnic looks. For the Golden Globes red carpet, Upasana wore a traditional bandhani saree. Instead of wearing a gown, she wore an outfit culturally associated with the West-Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Taking an unconventional route by opting for silhouettes that she is comfortable in, Upasana Kamineni managed to steal everyone's attention in six-yard. The star wife completed the look with hair half tied up, minimal makeup, and a bindi. She is giving us the inspiration to bookmark her maternity styling like a pro!
Here's a look at Upasana's latest style which is easy and fuss-free. Also, her style is perfect for the upcoming festive season.
In Tarun Tahiliani
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, for Sankranti celebrations, Upasana wore a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit. The tulle-draped outfit with a sensual boat neck shoulder and encrusted with crystals all over created an ultra-modern look. She completed her look with a diamond set and delicate earrings. Sharing her look on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us." However, her pregnancy glow stole the show!
In Manish Malhotra
For Sharwanand's engagement ceremony, Upasana wore a light pink saree with a sequin border. Open wavy hairstyle, soft makeup, and glossy lips completed her look. Ram Charan complimented her look wearing a pink kurta with white pants.
In jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146
For a friend's wedding party in Thailand, businesswoman Upasana wore a red cotton jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146.
