Ram Charan's wife Upasana embraces the beauty of pregnancy in style

Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife Upasana's maternity style screams vibrant, chirpy, and 'to the roots' – very much like her own personality. Upasana chose vibrant hues and went the traditional way to kick off her maternity style and we are loving it. The new mum-to-be gives us major styling inspiration in ethnic looks. For the Golden Globes red carpet, Upasana wore a traditional bandhani saree. Instead of wearing a gown, she wore an outfit culturally associated with the West-Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Taking an unconventional route by opting for silhouettes that she is comfortable in, Upasana Kamineni managed to steal everyone's attention in six-yard. The star wife completed the look with hair half tied up, minimal makeup, and a bindi. She is giving us the inspiration to bookmark her maternity styling like a pro!

In Tarun Tahiliani

Upasana In Tarun Tahiliani

 

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, for Sankranti celebrations, Upasana wore a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit. The tulle-draped outfit with a sensual boat neck shoulder and encrusted with crystals all over created an ultra-modern look. She completed her look with a diamond set and delicate earrings. Sharing her look on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us." However, her pregnancy glow stole the show!

 

In Manish Malhotra

Upasana In Manish Malhotra

 

For Sharwanand's engagement ceremony, Upasana wore a light pink saree with a sequin border. Open wavy hairstyle, soft makeup, and glossy lips completed her look. Ram Charan complimented her look wearing a pink kurta with white pants.

 

In jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146

Ram Charan's wife In jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146

For a friend's wedding party in Thailand, businesswoman Upasana wore a red cotton jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146.

Credits: Upasana Instagram

