Ram Charan’s wife Upasana expresses gratitude for RRR's success, reveals she puts her faith in ‘The Secret’

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela married actor Ram Charan in 2012 and since then, the pair has been regarded as a power couple in the Tollywood film industry. Upasana is always known to stand by him and the couple makes headlines for their stylish appearances at public events. Ram Charan who is a global star post winning Oscars for the track Naatu Naatu from RRR has been taking the internet by storm. The lovely pair who are all set to become parents for the first time share major couple goals.

Upasana who maintains an active presence on social media recently took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo with Ram Charan. It seems like the snap is from one of the Oscar parties. In the photo, Upasana’s pregnancy glow is unmissable. She looks gorgeous in a black dress with a green shawl as she wrapped Ram Charan’s arm with her hands. Ram Charan looks stunning in a black outfit with a bottle green colored jacket on top. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote in the caption, “This one is special. Soooo thankful & grateful for everything. My faith in @thesecret has become stronger. Manifest with a pure heart, clear goal and wish well for all. @AlwaysRamCharan.”

For the unversed, The Secret is a self-help book by Rhonda Byrne, based on the earlier film of the same name. It is based on the belief that thoughts can impact the happenings in human life.

Reacting to the post, fans commented how strong the pair is and they always look lovely with each other. One user commented, “the chemistry u guys share means the world to me...love u guys the made for each other couple.” Some also shared other pictures of the couple posing together, and wrote, “these 2 radiates so much of positive energy always. more power to them.”

Ram Charan and Upasana prayed before the Oscars

The couple was recently in the news when they set up a temple in their hotel room in Los Angeles and prayed. They are very spiritual and follow a religious ritual of setting up a temple wherever they go. The temple set by the couple comprises idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman along with Ganesha.

