Ram Charan's wife Upasana flaunts her baby bump as she celebrates first Mother's Day; PIC

Ram Charan and his wife are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she shared a photo, flaunting her baby bump in an all-black ensemble. She also said that she is super proud to celebrate her first Mother's Day and penned a caption sharing how she did not conform to 'society's expectation'.

Upasana, who is reportedly in her 8th month of pregnancy, is seen flaunting her baby bump with a smile in the pic. She also captioned the post, which reads, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons.'. She also mentioned she is celebrating her 'first Mother's Day'."

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012 and are all set to welcome their newborn after 10 years of togetherness. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to welcome their little one in a grand way. From baby showers, and parties to vacations, they have celebrated their baby in every way.



Ram Charan and Upasana froze eggs

Recently, Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan decided to freeze eggs early in their marriage as they both wanted to focus on their careers. Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it comes to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers at that point in time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn't let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship."

Societal pressure for pregnancy

A few months ago, the star wife also revealed how she didn't stand by society's pressure and decided to have a baby only when she is ready. Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."



.



ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal locks lips with ‘main man’ Gautam Kitchlu; See PIC