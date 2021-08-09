Ram Charan's wife Upasana gives a glimpse of her 'wife life' in a tropical print trench coat worth Rs 3 Lakh

South film industry's married actors like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun among others have been creating magic on-screen with their charming personalities. However, their wives are equally in the limelight and a few have broken the stereotype. They are equally popular and are ruling the social media as well as the showbiz world without being actresses. They keep sharing glimpses of their personal space on social media. RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana is among the most powerful and famous star wives.

Upasana Konidela, who is an entrepreneur recently shared a photo of herself while chilling inside Ram Charan's vanity van. She shared a few photos on Instagram and captioned it, "#wifelife". However, what has caught our attention is her tropical print silk trench coat by an Italian fashion brand that is worth a whopping Rs 3 Lakh approx. Yes, you read that right!

Check out her photos below:

A lot of star wives have broken the stereotype and are super active on social media. They keep giving us a glimpse of their personal space. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is one of the popular star wives in the Tollywood industry who can give any actress a run for her money.