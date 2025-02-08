Ram Charan’s wife Upasana is ‘blessed and frozen’ as heads to Mahakumbh 2025 with her girl gang in private jet

Ram Charan’s better half and talented entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni loves to share glimpses of her life on Instagram. From unseen family moments to loved-up sneak peeks with her husband, the star wife has always kept her fans updated. And recently, she dropped a picture capturing a special moment in her life.

Recently, Upasana shared an image of herself along with her girl gang posing in front of a private jet. From the caption of the picture, it was evident that she was heading to take a dip at Mahakumbh 2025. She added, “Blessed & frozen.”

Take a look at the picture here:

It was back on January 14 when Upasana shared a candid family picture with husband Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara on the occasion of Sankranthi celebrations.

The cute family of three was seen basking in the winter sun on their roof, whereas RC sweetly adored his bundle of joy, who was fussing on her mommy’s lap.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, earlier, Vijay Devarakonda, along with his mother, was seen heading to Mahakumbh to take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam. Even KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty visited the holy festival and shared the pictures on her social media. She revealed that it was an impromptu decision, and her dad quickly said yes to it.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Also, the actor was last seen in Shankar-directed Game Changer, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office.