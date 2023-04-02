Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni flaunts baby bump in white maxi dress as mommy-to-be celebrates baby shower

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela married actor Ram Charan in 2012 and since then, the pair has been regarded as a power couple in the Tollywood film industry. Upasana is always known to stand by him and the couple makes headlines for their stylish appearances at public events. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child, and the first news was announced by megastar Chiranjeevi in December 2022.

Upasana’s baby shower

Upasana took to her official handle on Instagram today to share snaps from her baby shower. She uploaded a series of snaps where she is seen enjoying the company of his close friends and loved ones. The entrepreneur is currently in Dubai where she celebrated the occasion. The lovely mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump and looked radiant with the pregnancy glow. She wore a white lace maxi dress and kept her look effortless with light waves in her hair. The look was rounded off with tinted shades and flat sandals.

Take a look at Upasana’s pictures here:

Earlier, speculations started doing rounds after Ram Charan's appearance on the popular news show, Good Morning America that the actor and his wife Upasana might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. However, Upasana clarified in her own way that their first child’s delivery will be taking place in India. She posted it on her social media.

Upasana and Ram Charan's fairytale love story

The much-loved couple in the Telugu film industry met during their school days in Chennai but fell in love much later. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged in December 2011 after a few years of courtship. The power couple entered wedlock in a grand traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad in June 2012. Earlier, Ram Charan credited his wife for the massive success he received for RRR. During his chat at the India Today Conclave 2023, he opened up about embracing fatherhood, and showered love on his pregnant wife Upasana and called her his 'Lucky Mascot'.

