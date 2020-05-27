Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni pays an emotional tribute to her grandfather after his sudden demise

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni has mourned the demise of her grandfather K. Umapathy Rao and paid a tribute to him through the medium of a post on social media. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni has stated through a social media post that her grandfather K. Umapathy Rao is no more. The retired IAS officer left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday morning i.e. May 27, 2020. He was battling with a lot of ailments of late and was aged 92 at the time of his demise. As revealed by Upasana in her note, her beloved grandfather was a noted Urdu poet as well as a freedom fighter.

The star wife has penned down an emotional note for her grandfather on Instagram in which she pays her heartfelt tribute to him. She writes, “K. Umapathy Rao of The Erstwhile Samasthan of Domakonda - IAS 15th June 1928 to 27th May 2020. He witnessed the struggle of Razakar movement, India’s fight for freedom & many more historic events. An Urdu Poet known for his Shayari & the first Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam was a strong believer in the religion of kindness & generosity.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Upasana further writes, “Our grandfather was a man of great principles, selflessness, generosity & sense of humor. His rich long life, achievements & many acts of kindness will be celebrated & remembered by all. Our humble request is for all of you to show your love with a smile rather than tears. Give us the strength to make his journey peaceful.” She was known to be very close to her grandfather. In fact, Upasana had also interviewed him a few years back and had shared the video on social media.

Credits :Instagram

