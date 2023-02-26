Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shares culinary experience with Michelin star chef in Bangkok

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. The couple is enjoying their first pregnancy together and basking in the success of RRR. Recently, his wife took to Instagram to share her gastronomic journey in Thailand. She was with her parents and enjoyed their anniversary dinner at Thailand's only Michelin-starred street-food stall, Jay Fai. She shared her excitement of dining there and expressed her gratitude to the chef.

Upasana uploaded six photos on her Instagram account. The mom-to-be looked lovely in a yellow dress and white shrug as she posed with the chef, Jay Fai. She shared videos of her food and also a clip of the kitchen where the chef is at work. The last photo showed Upasana posing with her family and the chef. She wrote in her caption, “Happy mummy = Happy baby“ amazing culinary experience with the most unique Michelin star street food Chef Jay Fai. This 78-year chef is all about discipline & passion. She cooks herself for 12 hours everyday! All the stuff about her on @netflix is much better experienced in real. Thank you @jayfaibangkok for making mom & dad’s anniversary dinner so special.