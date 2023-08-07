Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela attends first public event after welcoming daughter Klin Kaara, PICS

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the popular entrepreneur and wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, is currently enjoying an exciting phase in her life, as a new mother. As you may know, the RRR actor and his lovely wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl in June, this year. The power couple named their baby daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, and announced the exciting update on social media, recently. Amid her busy schedule, new mom Upasana attended her first event post the birth of Klin Kaara, recently.

Upasana Konidela looks stylish in formals as he attends an event

Recently, the popular star wife, who is also one of the directors of the Apollo Hospitals group attended her first event after the birth of Klin Kaara, on August 7, Monday. Upasana Konidela officially launched her new project, which focuses on children's healthcare at the grand event which was held at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. She officially announced her plans for the Apollo Children's Hospital and unveiled the logo, in the presence of media and selected guests.

As always, Upasana Kamineni Konidela looked stylish in formal outfits, as she attended the prestigious event. The star white opted for a crisp white formal shirt, which she paired with a black pleated skirt, for the event. She completed her look with a half ponytail, minimal make-up and accessories, and a pair of black and silver ballet shoes.

Check out Upasana's pictures from the event, below:

