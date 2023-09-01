Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela celebrates first Varalakshmi Vratham with daughter Klin Kaara; drops PIC

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a lovely click of her first Varalakshmi Vratham celerbations with daughter Klin kaara.

Upasana and Klin Kaara (Image credits: Instagram)

  • Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have named their first born, Klin Kaara Konidela
  • The star wife recently celebrated her first Varalakshmi Vratham, with her newborn daugter

Ram Charan, the popular star of the Telugu film industry, and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are now enjoying their new phase in life as parents. The much-in-love couple announced the arrival of the first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in June, this year. Ram Charan recently resumed work after enjoying a quick paternal break, while Upasana is dedicating most of her time to their newborn. Recently, the star wife celebrated her first Varalakshmi Vratham, with daughter Klin Kaara.

Upasana drops a lovely PIC with daughter Klin Kaara

The Vice President of Appolo Hospitals, who is currently enjoying her maternity break, recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her Varalakshmi Vratham celebration, to the much excitement of her followers. In the picture, Upasana Kamineni Konidela is seen sitting in front of her home temple with her daughter Klin Kaara on her lap, as the priest performed the pooja. 

"Couldn’t have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara," Upasana captioned her post. The star wife opted for a simple maroon printed kurti and matching trousers for the occasion. The star kid, whose face is concealed with a smiley in the picture, looks super cute in an off-white lehenga.

Check out Upasana Konidela's Instagram post, below:

Credits: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram

