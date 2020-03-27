Ram Charan's wife Upasana makes healthy birthday cake for him & THESE pics prove he's enjoying quarantine time

As the country is lockdown due to Coronavirus spread, Upasana made sure that Ram Charan's birthday is low-key yet special with his family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. Their love story is one of our favourites. The couple dated each other for years and got engaged in December 2011. They tied the knot in June 2012, which was attended by the who's who of Tollywood industry. Well, today on Ram Charan's birthday, Upasana decided to make a healthy cake. As the country is lockdown due to Coronavirus spread, Upasana made sure that Charan's birthday is low-key yet special with his family.

Upasana took to Instagram and shared photos of Ram Charan cutting cake made by his wife. She wrote, "Happy birthday Mr C. @alwaysramcharan - I’m sure u enjoyed ur birthday cake." The couple is setting major relationship goals and their adorable moment will make you fall in love with them even more. During the quarantine period, while many are feeling negative and stressed due to Coronavirus spread, Ram Charan's latest photos of him celebrating birthday with his family spreads positivity.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR gifted Ram Charan #BheemforRamaraju video from their upcoming film RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The video sees Ram Charan as Ramaraju killing it in his fierce avatar with Jr NTR's voiceover.

RRR will also feature , , Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in important roles. The magnum opus is set to release on January 8, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More