Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up about their late pregnancy after 10 years of marriage and societal pressure

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most sought-after couples in the South film industry. The couple are all set to enter an exciting phase of their life and that is parenthood. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is pregnant and super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. Recently, the mom-to-be Upasana opened up about embracing parenthood with her husband, Ram Charan.

In an interview with Human of Bombay, soon-to-be mommy, Upasana opened up about embracing parenthood with her husband, Ram Charan. Upasana mentioned that despite a lot of pressure from family and society, she and Ram Charan didn't let it affect them and feels proud that they decided to have a baby when they wanted to. She said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

Further, in the same conversation, Upasana stated, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."



Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

On December 12, 2022, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. On December 12, the good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement.

After the babymoon in March, Upasana also celebrated a baby shower with her friends in Dubai. The star wife shared a few glimpses on her Instagram story as she flaunted her baby bump.

The lovely mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump and looked radiant with the pregnancy glow. She wore a white lace maxi dress and kept her look effortless with light waves in her hair.

