Ram Charan's wife Upasana pens a note as they complete 10 years of marriage: Moments to be cherished forever

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni writes a emotional post for the RRR actor as the couple complete 10 years of marriage.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:33 PM IST  |  2.9K
Ram Charan's wife on completing 10 years of marriage
Ram Charan's wife Upasana pens a note as they complete 10 years of marriage: Moments to be cherished forever
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on completing 10 years of marriage with the RRR star.

Sharing some glimpses of their time together, she wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever...While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces.Thank you for making our anniversary so special. grateful & thankful."

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Also Read: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan to Mammootty-Dulquer Salman: 5 father-son duos ruling the South film industry

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!