Ram Charan's wife Upasana pens a note as they complete 10 years of marriage: Moments to be cherished forever

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on completing 10 years of marriage with the RRR star.

Sharing some glimpses of their time together, she wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever...While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces.Thank you for making our anniversary so special. grateful & thankful."

