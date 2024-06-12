Ram Charan’s wife Upasana REACTS to Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s viral moment with PM Narendra Modi at oath ceremony

With the new Andhra Pradesh assembly forming its government today, several high-profile personalities attended the grand oath-taking ceremony. Apart from political figures, many celebrities including the Konidela family came together for the occasion. In the auspicious event, Pawan Kalyan also took oath as deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh in the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, renowned celebrities reacted to the actor-turned-politician’s big day. Similarly, Niharika Konidela and Upasana Kamineni Konidela also took the opportunity to share glimpses from Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking ceremony.

Upasana Konidela and Niharika Konidela react to Pawan Kalyan’s big day

Taking to her Instagram stories on June 12, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared a video from Pawan Kalyan’s oath ceremony. The video featured highlighted moments of the Atharintiki Daaredi actor from Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony.

The video features Pawan Kalyan, his brother Chiranjeevi, PM Modi, and Andhra Pradesh CM, Mr Naidu.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika Konidela also shared some heartwarming pictures from her uncle’s oath-taking ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Moments like these (heart emojis).”

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan's nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej took to his X (formerly called Twitter) account and shared a video from Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking ceremony. Sharing the video from the actor-turned-politician swearing-in ceremony, he captioned it, “We are "Konidela Pawan Kalyan" (rough translation).

Prominent members from the mega family including the Vishwambhara actor, his wife Surekha Konidela, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan’s wife, and kids among others were present at the event.

What's next for Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for some of his exciting upcoming films apart from his political ventures. He will be seen in the movie OG aka They Call Him OG, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

The film is planned to be released this year and will feature him in a highly entertaining action thriller. Speaking of the story, OG revolves around a ferocious gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year absence to assassinate a mafia lord.

Moreover, The Thammudu actor is also expected to release his delayed project Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit soon. Besides these two films, the actor-turned-politician will also be seen in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

