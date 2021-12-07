Ram Charan's wife Upasana repeats her pre wedding lehenga 9 years later; Samantha comments

Everyone knows how celebrities 'don’t wear the same outfit twice', but over the time, repeating outfits has become a trend. A lot of celebs like Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde and others have dug deep into their closets to restyle their old outfits. Ram Charan's wife Upasana has joined the club as she repeats her pre-wedding lehenga 9 years later.

For her sister's big fat wedding, Upasana repeated her old lehenga and she looked every bit gorgeous in it. Designer Anamika Khanna helped her to recreate the look and the results will leave you amazed. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "I take so much pride in repeating & preserving clothes. I believe quality shopping is better for the planet than quantity. Clothes that have emotions attached are priceless. Thank u @anamikakhanna.in for recreating my Poshama Panduga outfit for Anush’s in Domakonda 9 years later."

Samantha totally loved the outfit as well and even commented, "Beautiful" in the comment section of Upasana's post.

Upasana's sister Anushpala Kamineni is getting married to Armaan Ebrahim. He is the son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim and is a car racer from Chennai. Ram Charan and his ladylove are totally enjoying the family wedding and their latest photos are proof.

