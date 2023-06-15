Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals actor's first reaction to her pregnancy and how he celebrated the news

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child after 11 years of marriage. The couple are all set to welcome their newborn next month. The star wife revealed Ram's first reaction when she told him about her pregnancy. She said that he was calm and only celebrated after confirming the news with 'multiple tests'.

In an interview with ETimes, Upasana shared Ram Charan's first reaction after she told him about her pregnancy. She said, "When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way."

She also shared about the family's excitement as the due date for delivery is nearby. "We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting, the mom-to-be added.

About their pregnancy

Upasana is currently in her third trimester, the 8th month of pregnancy, and will deliver next month. According to reports, her due date is expected to be between June 16-22. She will deliver the baby at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital in the presence of her family.

Parents-To-be Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate 11 years anniversary

On December 2022, Ram Charan and Upasana officially announced on social media about their pregnancy. Ever since then, the couple have been celebrating every way to welcome their child with baby showers, vacations, babymoons, and more. The actor revealed they got conceived when they were in Japan for the promotions of RRR.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the parents-to-be celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. He shared a monochrome photo of kissing his wife on the forehead as he wished on the special occasion. Sharing their romantic photo on Instagram, Ram, and Upasana wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post on Wednesday, "It’s been an awesome 11 years."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana Anniversary: 5 quotes by the couple on pregnancy, societal pressure, parenting and more