Ram Charan’s wife Upasana reveals their daughter Klin Kaara is already learning dance at the age of 1

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have not yet revealed the face of their little daughter to the world. However, they do continue to frequently drop partial glimpses of the little one, Klin Kaara, leaving their fans in a meltdown. And now, the star wife made a major revelation about their baby girl, unveiling one of her newly developed skills.

Recently, Upasana shared a video of a choreographer named Anushka Rathod on her Instagram stories, who could be seen dancing to the beats of Ram Charan’s song Dhop from the movie Game Changer.

In her caption, Upasana revealed how Anushka has been an integral part of her family, since the latter comes to her home every alternate day to teach dance to her daughter Klin Kaara.

Moreover, the doting mom also acknowledged how, within a short span of time, the little one has gained flexibility in her moves and is super confident while dancing.

She wrote, “Anushka comes every alternate day to teach Kaara dance. @anushkarathod, you are such a wonderful person & a fab teacher. Klin Kaara is super confident on her feet and loves dancing. It’s truly a great way to develop her personality, flexibility and grace. Thank you.”

Well, agree or not, little Klin Kaara seems to have followed her dad’s footsteps when it comes to her love for dance. RC has indeed delivered some smashing performances and songs over the years, the latest being multiple tracks from his recent film, Game Changer.

In other news, Ram’s recent film Game Changer marked his return with a solo release after four years. While the film has received mixed responses from audiences, there has also been controversy surrounding incorrect box office collections of the movie.

