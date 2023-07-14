Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares sneak peek of daughter Klin Kaara's forest theme nursery in their home; VIDEO

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby girl named Klin Kaara Konidela after 11 years of marriage on June 20 this year. The couple is making sure to give their daughter everything best and special. And the star wife has also been sharing glimpses of her motherhood and baby's journey. She has now shared a sneak peek of Klin's nursery in their house and it has been designed on a forest-based theme.

Ram Charan and Upasana designed a forest-themed nursery for their daughter Klin Kaara and it's all beautiful, aesthetic, and perfect. The nursery has white and grey decor, walls, and paintings of forest, animals. The furniture in the room is all white colored including white sofas, cupboards, side tables, and shelves. They have placed several soft toys of animals in the room as it's a forest-themed nursery.

The special room has been designed by architect Pavitra Rajaram. She also revealed that the nursery is inspired by Ram Charan and Upasana's love for the forest. Safe to say, we have noticed that the couple loves forests and animals. In fact, their last vacation was in Africa wherein they watched wild animals months before they welcomed their daughter. Upasana also adopted a tiger. As fond animal lovers, the couple also has dogs and horses as pets.

Talking about the theme of the nursery, architect Pavitra Rajaram said, "The idea was to let nature flow into the baby's space as well. So that the bird song that the baby hears outside is reflected inside with the beautiful birds in the wallpaper and the whimsical nature of the magical forest that we used to create the wallpaper."

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's nursery is inspired by their love for forest

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. The couple hosted the cradle ceremony and announced the baby's name as Klin Kaara Konidela. The name signifies transformative and purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. The couple moved to Chiranjeevi's house as they wanted their daughter to grow up in the warmth of their grandparents.



