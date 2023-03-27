Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares unseen PICS as she wishes her 'bestie' on 38th birthday

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela Kamineni shared a few unseen pictures to wish him a happy birthday. The star wife called her dear husband bestie and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie," (with red heart emoticon). The couple are all smiles in the unseen pics and we can't get over their cuteness.

Ever since yesterday, Upasana has been sharing glimpses of Ram Charan's birthday celebrations, special edits and etc by fans. The actor's wife also shared a few videos of fans enjoying the re-release of Orange in theatres. On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the actor's 2010 movie Orange, directed by Bhaskar has been released in theatres and is receiving immense love. Despite the film failed at the box office, it went on to receive cult fame over the years. She also said they are grateful for all the love and warmth.

Take a look at Upasana's birthday wish for Ram Charan here:



For unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each other during their college days through mutual friends. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on 14th of June 2012. On December 12, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting their first child. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is all set to welcome their firstborn.



Ram Charan's birthday celebrations

Ram Charan turned 38 years old today. The celebrations began on sets of Game Changer as fans and the team gave him a huge surprise. He was welcomed warmly by fans and then he cut a cake with Kiara Advani, Shankar, Prabhu Deva, and the team on the sets. Next up, hundreds of fans gathered for a special birthday, which was also attended by cousin Sai Dharam Tej and uncle Naga Babu. Celebs like Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, and others took to social media and conveyed birthday wishes too.



Game Changer and RC16's birthday updates

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming film RC15 with director Shankar have been announced. The film is titled Game Changer and the first look shows the actor as stylish and rugged. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer features Kiara Advani is the female lead and SS Thaman as the music composer.

The first poster from his next RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana has been released.

