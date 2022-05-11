Ram Charan's wife Upasana tested positive for COVID-19 last week, shares details of aftermath as she recovers

Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her social media handle and shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The star's wife also shared that she has recovered but is super scared of the aftermath of the virus. She is back to work but is taking short breaks as well.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a pic of herself and shared details of the aftermath of recovering from the virus. She wrote, "Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll - along with Rest breaks .( learning to listen to my body )Had covid last week.-Mild attack cos I was vaccinated.-Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins.-Super Scared of the aftermath - ppl say I’m gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. (nothing happening as of now )-need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me.-Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ) - it’s better to be safe but also live life to the fullest. Btw I only tested cos I was gng to meet my grandparents in Chennai. If not wouldn’t have even known."

Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur and Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine. She is an avid social media user and often shares adorable moments with her husband Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's family.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in Vizag shooting for his next film with director Shankar, tentatively titled RC15. Kiara Advani, who is the female lead of the film, today shared a picture with Ram Charan's pet Rhyme seated on a plane as they relished some yummy food.

