Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wears a pink sequin dress for her baby shower and its costs a BOMB

Ram Charan and Upasana are known for their classic style statements. The power couple of Tollywood has their eyes on exquisite fashion pieces. From wearing high-end brands to going on luxurious holidays, parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana have always managed to steal the attention for their expensive taste. At her baby shower party, Upasana donned another stunning outfit in pink and it costs a BOMB.

One can see, Upasana exudes elegance in a sequin V-Neck dress. By London-based designer label Needle & Thread, the dress is decorated with intricate shimmering sequins and floral motifs. Worth Rs 90,000 approx, Upasana yet again flaunts her love for long dresses. Definitely, dresses are her new season go-to. The mom-to-be kept her baby shower party look simple and accessorised it with a gold chain.

Upasana Konidela's baby shower look in a pink sequin dress

On the other hand, Ram Charan sported a classic black-on-black look at the baby shower party hosted at his Hyderabad home.

Upasana Konidela is an independent woman in her own right. Super active on social media, Upasana like to break the norms and believes in spending her own high income without flaunting even a bit.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, Upasana said, "I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me. So I can still fit into my clothes and I'm not wearing that many maternity clothes and fitting into my regular clothes...I feel great about that. It's been a great journey."



