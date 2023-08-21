Ram Charan's wife Upasana wishes her grandmother on birthday; New mom performs a puja

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an entrepreneur and social butterfly. She often takes to social media and shares important details of her life. Today, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a few photos as she wished her grandmother on birthday. She also performed special puja for the opening of her new hospital.

The new mommy shared a photo with her grandmother and a video of performing Bhuma puja for their Apollo Hospital. In the photo, she is seen posing with her grandmother. The video features her performing puja for the opening of a new franchise of Apollo Hospital in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. Her parental family owns a chain of Hospitals across the city.

Sharing the post on social media, Upasana wrote, Today we’re Celebrating Amama's humility, unconditional love & generosity. On her special birthday, we conducted the Bhumi Puja for The Apollo Hospitals - Nanakramguda, soon to open! Happy Happy Birthday dearest Amama!."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the baby girl after 11 years of marriage on June 20. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and are making sure to give her the best life. Ever since the star wife began mother, she has been sharing glimpses of her baby girl without revealing her face. Last month, the couple also celebrated the one-month birthday of Klin and their family photo went viral.

On Independence Day, Upasana shared a photo of Klin with her parents Anil and Shobana Kamineni. The little one celebrated her first Independence Day at her grandmother's house and hoisted the flag with them as well. The star kid looks super cute in an off-white and golden outfit. "Priceless moments with Amama & Thatha... KlinKaara’s first Independence Day #jaihind #harghartiranga," proud mom Upasana captioned her Instagram post.

