Ram Charan's wife Upasana wishes Jr NTR's wife Pranathi on birthday; Says 'big celebrations' as RRR releases

It's a double celebrations time for Ram Charan & Jr NTR's families. RRR success, Ram Charan's birthday and Jr NTR's wife Pranathi's birthday. Today, the Nandamuri's star wife turns a year old and Ram Charan's wife Upasana's took to Instagram and showered birthday love.

Upasana shared a pic with Pranathi to wish her on birthday. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @pranathi_nandamuri biggggggg celebrations." Grand celebrations because of the blockbuster success of RRR and birthdays.

Recently in an interview, when asked Jr NTR was asked what is he gifting his wife for birthday, he said 'RRR success.' And indeed he fulfilled the promise.

Upasana also watched RRR on the first day and her reaction watching her husband Mr C on the screen will melt your, heart. She enjoyed every moment like a true fan and the video went viral on social media.

The star wives are on cloud nine with the double celebrations and reportedly as Jr NTR mentioned in many of his interviews during promotions, he will be joining Ram Charan's birthday celebrations at midnight. The duo's camaraderie both on-screen and off-screen has stolen audiences' hearts.

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is creating records at the box office. Audiences and celebs are hailing it as the pride of Indian cinema. Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komrama Bheem, revolutionary freedom fighters in the film.

