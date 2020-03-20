Ram Charan's wife Upasana wishes speedy recovery to Kanika Kapoor as she tested positive for Coronavirus
Singer Kanika Kapoor, popularly known for her songS Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, has been tested positive of coronavirus. The singer confirmed to media that she has been tested positive and is admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared that she got scanned at the airport as she returned from London, however, the symptoms developed only 4 days ago. She wrote:Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."
She further wrote, "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago." Ever since Kanika has shared the news on social media, fans have been wishing her speedy recovery. Also, her close friends from the film industry have been showing the concern. South star Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who is a close friend of Kanika commented, "Get Well Soon."
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
According to Kanika's father, the singer attended three parties in Lucknow after returning from London. However, she has slammed the reports stating she has not attended by party since months.
