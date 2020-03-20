Ram Charan's wife Upasana wishes speedy recovery to Kanika Kapoor as she tested positive for Coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor's close friends from the film industry have been showing the concern after she got tested positive for Coronavirus. South star Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who is a close friend of Kanika also wished her speedy recovery.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, popularly known for her songS Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, has been tested positive of coronavirus. The singer confirmed to media that she has been tested positive and is admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared that she got scanned at the airport as she returned from London, however, the symptoms developed only 4 days ago. She wrote:Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

According to Kanika's father, the singer attended three parties in Lucknow after returning from London. However, she has slammed the reports stating she has not attended by party since months.

