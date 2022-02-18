Ram Charan's wife Upasana's birthday note for mother-in-law sums up their bond: You're core to our marriage

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful message to wish her 'best mother-in-law' Surekha on her birthday. She shared a video of their family's beautiful memories and penned a note, which sums up their unique and lovely daughter-in-law and mother-in-law relationship.

Upasana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my dearest Athama. Ur the core of our married life. Thank you for sharing RC & rhyme with me. Love u loads."

In the videos, with 'You can count on me' song playing in the background, one can see pics of Surekha with Ram Charan, Upasana and other mega family members.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are one of the most adorable and sorted couples of the Telugu film industry. Their social media handles are filled with hearts for each other, which sets major couple goals

Upasana Kamineni is one of the most successful women entrepreneurs in the world. Hailing from a powerful business family, Upasana entered the business world right after graduation and continued to be a good businesswoman, even after marriage with Ram Charan in 2012. In a interview, Upasana said, “Like all girls, I too was tensed at the thought of entering into a new house after marriage. Ram Charan’s family members made me feel at home and in fact made me forget my own house. My mother in law Surekha Vani treated me like her daughter.”

